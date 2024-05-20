CM Mann campaigns for Faridkot’s AAP candidate Karamjit Anmol

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned for Faridkot Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and famous Punjabi artist Karamjit Anmol.



Mann led a massive roadshow with Karamjit Anmol in Jaito and Moga and appealed to the people of Faridkot to make his dearest friend win from this constituency.

Taking a dig at other parties, he said that every day you shower me with love and flowers, while after shaking hands with Akali Dal, BJP, and Congress leaders, people count their fingers to ensure whether they have them all or not. About his relationship with Karamjit Anmol, Mann said that Karamjit is my younger brother and childhood friend. We studied together. We grew in our artistic careers together. In the early days of our career, we both used to perform plays together in small schools, which gave us encouragement and also some money. He said that Karamjit has come from a very poor family and has reached heights with his hard work and dedication. Make him win, he understands your pain and will raise your problems in the Parliament.

Bhagwant Mann said that the people of Jaito must remember who had poisoned the well during the Jaito Morcha. Bhagwant Mann also attacked Sukhpal Khaira.