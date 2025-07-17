CM Mann calls upon people to preserve water, environment

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday called upon the people to take a pledge to curb the depletion of groundwater and control environmental pollution.

Addressing a gathering during an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the cleaning of the holy Kali Bein, the Chief Minister said that although Punjab is known as the land of rivers, the state is currently facing a severe water crisis, making water conservation a major challenge.

He highlighted that since assuming office, his government has revived 15,947 water channels across the state, enabling water to reach even the remotest villages.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that at the time he took charge, only 21 per cent of canal water was being utilised for irrigation in Punjab.

However, the Chief Minister proudly shared that today, 63 per cent of the canal water is being used for irrigation.

He urged people to come forward and support the state government in transforming the campaign for water and environmental conservation into a mass movement.