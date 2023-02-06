CM Mann calls upon industry to showcase ‘Brand Punjab’ globally

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday called upon the industrialists to showcase ‘Brand Punjab’ before the global industry coming to the state for participating in the ‘Invest Punjab Summit’ on February 23 and 24.



Interacting with the industrialists during a session organized here on Monday, the CM said that Punjabis are known the world over for their hard work and entrepreneurship skills. He said that Punjabi entrepreneurs have proved their mettle across the globe adding that now the time has come to showcase the vast potential of the state to the world. Mann said that it is the need of hour to make the state an Industrial hub of the country.

The CM said that he was not here amongst the industrialists to invite them for the summit. He said that rather the industrialists should support the state government and act as hosts to the global captains coming to the summit. Bhagwant Mann envisioned that the day is not far when Punjab will emerge as a frontrunner state in industrial growth.

The CM said that the state contributes three percent in the national GDP of the country. He said that Punjab is a blessed land which has fertile land and innovative people who can do anything for the country and its people. Mann said that the state is number one in start ups and the entrepreneurs from Punjab have left an indelible imprint in the world economy.