CM Mann calls for enhanced Punjab-Argentina ties in farming

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday called for enhanced cooperation between Punjab and Argentina to make agriculture a profitable venture.

Interacting with a delegation from Centro Agrotechnico Regional, Argentina, Mann said it was heartening to learn that the faculty and students of the institute were visiting Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) from October 8 to 17. “Agriculture is a cornerstone of the Argentinean economy, especially livestock and grain production, making Argentina a leading global food producer,” he noted. Mann added that the visiting students, who study agriculture as a subject, are in Punjab to learn about modern farming practices in the state.

The Chief Minister highlighted the long-standing ties between Argentina and Punjab, stating that agricultural cooperation could be mutually beneficial for both regions. “Both Punjab and Argentina can work together in the field of agriculture by fostering bilateral mutual cooperation,” he said, adding that it was encouraging to know that a delegation from Argentina will visit PAU every year as part of a study tour.

Mann also announced that a PAU delegation will visit Argentina annually to help students enhance their expertise. “The problems and solutions for agriculture are the same in Argentina and Punjab,” he said, expressing hope that such exchanges will make agriculture more profitable.

The visiting delegation, which included Huber Catalina Felisa, Casal Juan Pablo, Ignacio Esteban Landaburu, Harms Kiara Aymara Victoria, Harms Tiago Eluney Ernesto, Risso Pedro, and Mahfud Terre Santiago, praised the Chief Minister for his warm hospitality. Describing their visit as a “unique experience,” the members said they had “been immensely benefited” from the exchange.