CM Mann bats for more International flights from Mohali Airport

CHANDIGARH: Pitching global connectivity as a driver of economic growth rather than symbolism, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday batted for starting more international flights from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, asserting that expanded overseas operations would significantly boost economic activity, tourism and investment across the region.

The remarks came as Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) handed over a Rs 19 crore interim dividend to the Punjab govt, a development the Punjab CM cited as evidence of the airport’s steady growth and a functional Centre–Punjab partnership. He said stronger global air links from Mohali would ease access for entrepreneurs and traders, generate employment for the state’s youth, and position Punjab as a competitive destination for international business and tourism.

Interacting with officers of Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) who presented an interim dividend cheque amounting to Rs 19 crore to him, CM Mann said that the sustained growth of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport reflects the strong partnership between the Centre and Punjab governments. “The Punjab govt is committed to expand international operations from Mohali to connect the vibrant state with global destinations. It will help in creating new job opportunities for the youth of the state thereby giving fillip to the economy of Punjab,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that it will help in easy movement of the entrepreneurs, traders and industrialists of the region and from across the globe to the state thereby boosting trade, commerce and economic activity in the region.