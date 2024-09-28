CM Mann assures support to students of RGNUL

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday spoke to the agitating students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, and assured that the state government is committed to delivering justice.

The students have been protesting at RGNUL since September 22 due to the "surprise inspection" of vice-chancellor Jai Shankar Singh of the girls' hostel and his sexist remarks.

During a telephonic conversation with the students, the CMsaid that the state government is committed to safeguard their interests at all costs. Mann told the students that they are the future of the nation and they will not be allowed to suffer for any reason.

He said that the high-handedness of any individual or authority will not be tolerated and justice will be delivered to students by all means. The CM said that the state government is standing with them in this hour of crisis.