CM Mann assails Oppn for politicising issue of floods

Chandigarh: Slamming the Opposition for politicising the issue of floods, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said that the people of the state will never forgive these insensitive and opportunist politicians for their betrayal towards the state and its residents.

Winding up the discussion during a special session on the floor of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the Chief Minister said that it is unfortunate that instead of giving a healing touch during the floods these so-called experienced politicians of the state are spitting venom against the government. He said that these politicians are only politicising this issue for the sake of their vested political interests which is unwarranted and undesirable.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that when the people of state were running pillar to post for relief and rehabilitation in the floods these politicians were desperately making efforts to hog media limelight.