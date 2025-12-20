CM Mann appeals villages to rise above factionalism

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday visited his native village, Satauj, where he interacted with villagers and shared memories associated with the village.

During his visit, while meeting representatives of the Panchayat and other villagers, the Chief Minister said that he has always been proud of his native village.

He stated that he had not come to deliver a speech, but to share and be part of the joys and sorrows of the people.

CM Mann said that the moments spent in his native village give him immense happiness and that he would always remain indebted to the village for the love and affection showered upon him.

Appealing to all villages to rise above factionalism and focus on development, the Chief Minister said that unity brings prosperity and that villages must always maintain communal harmony and brotherhood for progress and growth.

He said that some leaders create factions in villages for their personal interests, and factionalism ultimately hampers development.

While interacting with the media, the Chief Minister urged parents to actively participate in and attend the Mega Parent–Teacher Meetings (PTMs) being organised on December 20 in all 19,000 government schools across the state.

He said that his government was the first to introduce PTMs in government schools and that parents had responded enthusiastically. He added that this initiative would help prepare students to face future challenges.

The CM further said that to provide quality education to students of govt schools, principals and teachers are being given world-class training in countries such as Singapore and Finland. He added that advanced coaching is also being provided to teachers at IIM Ahmedabad.

Speaking about employment for the youth, the CM said that every capable and eligible young person in the state is now being given a government job without any corruption or nepotism. He informed that since March 2022, more than 58,000 youths have been provided government jobs.