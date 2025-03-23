CM Mann announces to vehemently oppose ‘unfair delimitation being done by Centre

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday announced that the state will vehemently oppose the unfair, faulty and undemocratic delimitation being done by the BJP led Union government to muzzle the voice of the Opposition parties.

“This shameful act of BJP to reduce the seats in the states where they can’t win is undemocratic and we won’t allow the saffron party to succeed in its nefarious designs to weaken the democracy”, said the Chief Minister while

participating in a conference organised by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The Chief Minister said that this arbitrary move of the Union government is just aimed at eliminating the Opposition parties by reducing the seats where BJP is not able to win.

He said that contrary to this BJP is trying its level best to enhance the seats in Hindi belt where it gets most of the seats. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it is ironic that in the name of population density the seats are being reduced in South Indian seats.

The Chief Minister said that as a matter of fact the southern seats are being punished for zealously implementing population control programmes.

He said that it will not be a surprise if the BJP enhances the tally of seats in Uttar Pradesh from 80 to more than 140 after the delimitation.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the idea is to bifurcate or even trifurcate the seats which are the stronghold of the saffron party and to carve out more winning seats from it.