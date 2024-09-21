CM Mann announces to clean Buddah nullah

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday announced to embark on a three phase multi pronged programme to clean the Buddah nullah in Ludhiana on mission mode.



Chairing a meeting here with the world renowned Nebula group, the Chief Minister praised the group for its expertise in dealing with the problem of water pollution.

He said that the current campaign will be started in collaboration with the Nebula group and will aim at cleaning Buddha Nallah in Ludhiana to remove impurities that cause cancer, with Nebula Ozonation technology at the nano level.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the target will be to reduce Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level of water to below 100, making it fit for drinking.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that Nebula Ozone’s nano-level technology is a proven remedy to remove cancer-causing elements and impurities from water.

He said that the three phase programme to be launched by the state

government is aimed at restoring water quality in the Buddah Nullah.

Chief Minister Mann said that the team has already undertaken site visits along with officials of Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, PPCB and other stakeholders.

During the meeting it was decided that the phase I of the project will involve installation of the ultrasonic water metering systems

and the software modelling for the analysis of the sewage network to identify sampling points across Ludhiana.