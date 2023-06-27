CM Mann announces salary hike for 12,700 newly-regularised teachers

Chandigarh: In a major gift to the 12,700 contractual teachers were regularised recently, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced upto three-time increase in their emoluments and other benefits of the government job after regularisation of services.



Announcing this Tuesday, Mann said that these teachers will be known as associate teachers, special inclusive teachers and others adding that they will be governed by ‘Policy for Welfare of Adhoc, Contractual, Temporary Teachers (nation builders) and other employees in school education department’. He said that based on their educational qualifications and primary conditions for entry into services, their emoluments have been fixed upto completion of 58 years in service. Mann said that these teachers will be entitled for an annual increment of 5 per cent on their salaries every year.

Divulging more details, the CM said that BA pass Education Provider (associate teachers) who were hitherto getting Rs 9,500 will now get Rs 20,500 as emolument whereas such teachers with ETT and NTT qualification will get Rs 22,000 as compared to salary of Rs 10,250 at present. Similarly, he said that such teachers with BA/ MA B Ed degrees who are now getting Rs 11,000 as salary will now get emolument worth Rs 23,500. Bhagwant Mann said that IEV volunteers who are till now getting salary worth Rs 5,500 will now get emolument of Rs 15,000.