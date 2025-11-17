CM Mann announces facelift of native village of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today paid floral tributes to the great freedom fighter Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha on his martyrdom anniversary and announced development projects worth Rs 45.84 crore for complete facelift of his native village.

Addressing the state-level event, the Chief Minister said that as a mark of respect to the martyr, development works worth Rs 45 crore 84 lakh will be undertaken in Sarabha village to provide basic infrastructure, clean drinking water, sports facilities, defence training, and other amenities.

On this occasion, Bhagwant Singh Mann also paid homage to the companions of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, Vishnu Ganesh Pingle, Bakhshish Singh, Jagat Singh, Surein Singh (Senior), Shaheed Harnam Singh Sialkoti and Surein Singh (Junior) who were also executed on the same day.