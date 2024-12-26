CM: Manipur needs immediate peace, understanding between 2 communities

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said the state, which has been in the grip of ethnic violence since May last year, needs immediate peace and appealed to two communities to reach an understanding.

Speaking at the Good Governance Day programme at the state BJP headquarters here, Singh asserted that the saffron party can save the northeastern state as it believes in the idea of living together. “What is happening in Manipur today has many reasons. Today, those who have been trying to divide the state are asking what the government is doing...they are hungry for power,” Singh said.

The chief minister said several initiatives such as ‘Meeyamgi Numit’ (People’s Day), which aims at bringing the people and officials closer, have been rolled out.

“We are not against any particular community. The stand of the BJP is clear. We believe in the idea of living together. We have already started to build relations between the police and the people,” he said.

Singh said the state govt is working hard to meet the requirements of internally displaced people by making committees at several layers of the administration. He also claimed that the administration is providing immediate solutions to the displaced people in education and agriculture.