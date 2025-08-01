CM Majhi unveils vision for self-reliant Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday shared his government’s vision of a self-reliant Odisha based on clean governance, cultural pride, and sustainable growth.

Speaking at ‘Sushasan Samvad: Odisha Ki Udaan’, organised by Panchjanya, Majhi highlighted priorities like job creation, rural development, and women empowerment.

“After assuming office, our top priority has been to generate jobs for the people of Odisha. Over 28,000 people got government jobs in our first year itself. We have decided to create 40,000 more government jobs next year,” Majhi said. He added that 30,000 private-sector jobs have also been created, especially in tourism and textiles.

The Chief Minister noted key initiatives such as reopening all four gates of the Jagannath Temple, the launch of Subhadra Yojana for women, a Rs 500 crore temple development fund, and an Rs 800/quintal bonus for paddy farmers. Majhi also said: “Over 200 persons have been prosecuted” under a strengthened anti-corruption campaign, helping restore public trust.

A key event highlight was the unveiling of Panchjanya’s AI mascot ‘JAI’—a digital tortoise designed to provide culturally informed knowledge. During a live session, JAI introduced the chief minister and underscored Odisha’s spiritual and cultural

richness.