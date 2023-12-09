CM lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs. 55.80 cr in Punjab

Chandigarh: Giving a big bonanza to the residents of Faridkot district, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today laid foundation stone of several key projects worth around 55.80 crore in the district thereby giving a major fillip to its holistic development.



In order to solve the sewerage problem in the district, the Chief Minister dedicated a new Sewerage Treatment Plant with the capacity of 14 MLD along with new MPS to the people. The STP and MPS have been constructed at a cost of Rs 25.71 crore and will immensely benefit the people of the district. Bhagwant Singh Mann also inaugurated a project for augmentation of the water supply scheme in the Faridkot city.

The Chief Minister said that this will help in regular supply of potable drinking water to people thereby immensely benefitting them. He said that the state government is committed for the well being of people and holistic development of the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann also laid the foundation stone of Block III (Treasury Block) in the District Administrative Complex (DAC) of the district.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has already earmarked Rs 9.71 crore for this project and as per it the building will house offices of 21 departments.