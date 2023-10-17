CM lays foundation stone for Bhagwan Parshuram Govt Med college in Kaithal

CHANDIGARH: The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar laid the foundation stone of Bhagwan Parshuram Government Medical College in Sampan Khedi village, in Kaithal district on Monday.



Khattar said that the state government is extending healthcare services to every home by establishing medical colleges in each district.

In addition, the government is setting up gymnasiums and wellness centres in every village, promoting preventive healthcare in villages and reducing the need for hospital visits.

These wellness centres will now have dieticians providing advice to residents on maintaining their health.

The Bhagwan Parshuram Government Medical College, which is to be constructed in the village of Sampan Khedi at an estimated cost of Rs 950 crore on a 20-acre land, will have 100 MBBS seats and a 500-bed hospital. A target has been set to complete the construction work of this project in the next 30 months. The members of the Brahmin community from across the state warmly welcomed him.