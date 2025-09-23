CM launches projects worth Rs 1,826 crore in Bihar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday launched projects worth more than Rs 1,826 crore in West and East Champaran districts.

The CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 357 projects worth Rs 1,198.86 crore in Valmikinagar in West Champaran district. According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO), “Infrastructural projects which were launched by the CM included the inauguration of 237 projects worth Rs 197.36 crore.