CM launches Lado Lakshmi Yojana in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday formally launched the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, under which all eligible women beneficiaries in the state will get a financial assistance of Rs 2,100 every month.

Saini unveiled the ambitious scheme and a mobile app at a state-level ceremony held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. Eligible women will be able to register for the scheme through the app.

Earlier, the Haryana cabinet, which had met here on August 28, decided to implement the scheme from September 25, and subsequently, the government issued a notification for its implementation with effect from the date, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

A budgetary provision of Rs 5,000 crore had been made in March for the scheme by the BJP government in the state.

Saini said that nearly 20 lakh women in Haryana will be benefitted in the first phase. The scheme is open to both married and unmarried women between the ages of 23 and 60 years, belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh. Beneficiaries will receive Rs 2,100 per month directly in their bank accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

The eligible women aged above 60 automatically qualify for the Old Age Samman Allowance Pension Scheme.

Live registration of five eligible women was also carried out under the scheme during the programme in Panchkula.

Separately, Saini also participated in the special “Shramdan Abhiyan- Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” initiative in Panchkula.

The CM said that a cleanliness ranking system will be introduced to foster a spirit of healthy competition among municipal bodies. The top-performing bodies will be encouraged, and “Swachhta Mitras” contributing to the campaign will also be honoured.