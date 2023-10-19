CM ki Vishesh Charcha: Hry’s innovative governance approach

40 Samvad sessions held in over 40 weeks, coupled with an hour long weekly audio programme - ‘CM ki Vishesh Charcha’ - Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar definitely knows the art of being there for the people of the state with his ingenious ways of governance.

Notably, during the one-hour CM ki Vishesh Charcha programme held on every Saturday through audio conferencing, Khattar maximised his reach among people while taking up numerous issues.

Additionally, for 40 consecutive weeks, the Chief Minister has embraced a remarkable spectacle of Samvad sessions conducted through the magic of audio conferencing that has resulted in developing a direct connection with those living at grassroots level.

“CM ki Vishesh Charcha” program has provided beneficiaries from every nook and corner of the block, tehsil, and district with a golden opportunity to directly interact with their Chief Minister. For many, this direct line of communication was initially unbelievable, as they found themselves awestruck when they realised they were talking to the Chief Minister himself.These audio conferences have not only brought the administration and the common people closer but have also underscored Khattar’s unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards of governance.