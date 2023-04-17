CM Khattar’s Jan Samvad bridging gap between ‘public’ & ‘government’

Chandigarh: Known for taking pioneering public welfare initiatives since he assumed power in 2014, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar now has yet again taken another key step to bridge the gap between ‘Janta’ and ‘Sarkar’.



In the last 15 days, the Chief Minister along with his administrative wing has conducted whirlwind tours to attend Jan Samvad programmes covering more than 24 villages of two big districts including Bhiwani and Palwal to know firsthand about the problems faced by the villagers and find on-the-spot solutions.

Through these Samvad programmes, the Chief Minister is not only taking the responsibility for linking the villagers directly to the government but is also understanding the nature and extent of the grievances faced by his citizens, which he considers as his own family.

Meanwhile, Jan Samvad programmes are also proving to be a big hit among the villagers as this platform facilitates the villagers to directly interact with their Chief Minister and share their rights-based demands. Besides this, these programmes have become an effective platform for the villagers to have an appropriate outlet to report and seek on-the-spot redressal for their grievances.