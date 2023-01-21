CM Khattar urges newly-engaged HKRN employees to work honestly

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while interacting with the new employees engaged through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) during audio-conferencing held here on Saturday, said that the HKRN has been set up to end the exploitation of contractual employees.

He called upon all the employees to discharge their duties honestly and conscientiously. During the interaction, the employees expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister and said that they have received job offers on the basis of merit and with complete transparency. “Through this Nigam, the government has made such a transparent system under which it is being ensured that the employees get EPF and ESI benefits along with getting a timely salary,” the CM said.

Khattar said that time and again the government has been receiving complaints from contractual employees that they do not get their salaries on time, nor do they get the benefits of EPF and ESI.

“Gradually the outsourcing system became bogus and this was when we decided to constitute HKRN to address all these complaints.