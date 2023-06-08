CM Khattar to launch Water Resources Action Plan

Chandigarh: Taking concrete steps towards water conservation, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar will launch an integrated Water Resources Action Plan-2023-25 under Amrit Jal Kranti.



An official spokesperson said that the programme will be organised in Chandigarh on June 9. It is notable that on the initiative of the Chief Minister, a two-day water conservation seminar was organised in Panchkula on April 26 and 27, 2023, under Amrit Jal Kranti.