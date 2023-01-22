CM Khattar to gift projects worth Rs 278 cr to Tohana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the ‘Madhur Milan’ programme as the chief guest being organised on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Bidhai Khera village, Tohana, on January 23 by Panchayat Minister Devender Babli.



On the occasion, the chief minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 18 projects worth Rs 278.30 crore in Tohana assembly constituency. After this, he will also address a public rally at the Community Centre. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will also be present on the occasion.

Khattar will inaugurate the swimming pool and beautification work of Baliyala guest house of the irrigation department costing Rs 6.50 crore. Besides, the beautification of Kalpana Chawla Park costing Rs 5.65 crore, Hisar to Ratia Road bypass costing Rs 58.10 crore, waterworks costing Rs 1.92 crore, waterworks in village Dult costing Rs 1.63 crore, waterworks in village Nadhori costing Rs 2.14 crore, extension of waterworks in village Parta costing Rs 1.72 crore will also be inaugurated.

Along with this, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for dewatering of logged water and flood relief works in village Bhimewala at a cost of Rs 11.32 crore. Similarly, the foundation stones will be laid for Civil Hospital, Tohana, to be built at a cost of Rs 131.87 crore, Panchayat Bhawan, Tohana to be built at a cost of Rs 5.50 crore.