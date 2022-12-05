CM Khattar seeks suggestions on forthcoming budget from legislators

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has requested the legislators to forward their suggestions and ideas for the forthcoming state budget.



The legislators should share the list of works to be done in their respective areas and they should share their suggestions and demands, which can be included in the budget, he added. The Chief Minister was addressing the legislators during the discussion programme held on State Finance Management and Budget organised by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Panchkula on Monday.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwar Pal and other ministers and MLAs attended the programme.

Khattar said that in today's programme, the legislators will get an excellent opportunity to understand the nitty-gritty of the budget.

He said that for the last 8 years he got an opportunity to understand all the activities related to the budget. However, for the last 3 years, every time while presenting the budget as the Finance Minister, he also gets a chance to know many untouched aspects of the budget.