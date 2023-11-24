CM Khattar provides Rs 38 lakh to families of spurious liquor victims

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday digitally disbursed Rs 38 lakh in financial aid to the families of 11 individuals who lost their lives due to consuming spurious liquor. Expressing anguish, he mentioned the registration of six FIRs in connection with the incident.



The compensation amount has been disbursed according to the age-wise provisions outlined in the DAYALU Yojana. Addressing a press conference, Khattar emphasised the government’s dedication to promptly addressing the issue and ensuring justice for the affected family members.

“Stringent measures have been implemented to tackle illegal activities associated with the production and distribution of spurious liquor. Consequently, 35 individuals have been arrested, fines totaling Rs 2.51 crores have been levied, and 6 FIRs have been registered, and L-13 licences have been cancelled,” shared Khattar.

He further stated that 3 FIRs were registered in Yamunanagar, resulting in the arrest of 19 people, and 3 FIRs were registered in Ambala, leading to the apprehension of 16 people. Four licence holders—Mangeram, Amarnath, Sushil Kumar, and Gaurav Kamboj—have been declared defaulters, and a total of 12 vend zones, including 6 urban and 6 rural, have been cancelled. Along with this, 41 sub-vend licences have also been cancelled. He urged the people not to purchase products from such vendors,” informed Khattar.