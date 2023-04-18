CM Khattar prioritising people’s advice through use of ‘CM Window’, ‘Jan Samvad’

Chandigarh: Living up to his name of ‘serving people’, the leader of the present government of the state of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday asked the officers to ensure free flow of communication with the common man through CM Window and Jan Samvad.



The Chief Minister said that personal and public complaints and suggestions of the common people are received through the CM Window as well as the Jan Samvad portal and also during the Jan Samvad programmes.

He said that a new exercise has been started today to have direct communication with eminent citizens and senior officials, and the officials should give utmost priority to solving the problems.

The Chief Minister was presiding over an important meeting with public representatives and eminent citizens of the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency and administrative secretaries of various departments.

During the marathon meeting, which lasted for more than four hours, the eminent citizens were apprised of the difficulties related to the implementation of development projects and government schemes at the ground level.

Besides this, Chief Minister Khattar directed the administrative secretaries to submit reports regarding the progress of pending development projects in all the assembly constituencies falling under the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency in the next 15 days.

On the issue of wheat lifting in the ‘mandis’, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that as soon as the wheat is weighed in the ‘mandis’, it should be lifted promptly. For this, the officers should maintain constant contact with the officials of local transporters and procurement agencies and give necessary guidelines. The officers should also inspect the ‘mandis’ and resolve the problems by taking stock of the procurement arrangements on the spot, he added.