CM Khattar participates in Pongal Mahotsav

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar participated as the chief guest in the ‘Pongal Festival’ organized by Chandigarh Tamil Sangam on Saturday evening and inaugurated the Goddess Mother Tamil Temple and later offered floral tributes to Saint Poet Thiruvalluvar Statue.



The programme’s highlight was the fifteen-minute speech delivered in chaste Tamil by the Chief Minister. Khattar’s penchant for languages is very well known.

It was in full display as he spoke amidst thundering applause from the audience. He revered the Tamil language as one of the oldest languages in the world.

He reminded the audience of the speech made by the Prime Minister in the United Nations General Assembly, where he invoked the great Tamil saint “KaniyanPoongundranar” and his adage “ Yaadumoore, YaavarumKelir.” (we belong to all places and everyone).

He said that Tamils and their people have always stood for universal brotherhood. He warned that some aspects in society are trying to wedge artificial differences based on race, religion, and region. He asked the audience to defeat such forces. He also said that the entire nation rejoiced in Lord Ram’s devotion.