CM Khattar meets NITI V-P, gets pat on back for balanced economy

Chandigarh: Appreciating the policies and programs of the Haryana government, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog Suman Bery said that in terms of progress, Haryana is above the country's national level standards. Suman Bery on Wednesday held a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi.



The high-level meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to Haryana Chief Minister V. Umashankar and Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department Anurag Rastogi; besides a team of senior officials of NITI Aayog. Suman Bery said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the countrymen on August 15 this year; has given a target of making India a developed nation by the year 2047.

He said that if India has to develop then every state will have to prepare a plan to move forward. "In this regard today after analysing the policies and programs of Haryana, it has been found that the state is far ahead in this direction," added Bery.

He said that Haryana has made a lot of progress and is above the country's national level standards. Suman Bery further said that if India becomes a developed country, then Haryana will also go higher in terms of development, adding that Haryana can take inspiration from developed countries and NITI Aayog will fully assist the state in this journey.

He said that like other states of India, Haryana will also face the challenges of climate change, availability of water etc and a discussion was held in today's meeting regarding Haryana's action plan on all these subjects.