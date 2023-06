CM Khattar lays foundation stone of 8 pilgrimage projects in Karnal

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given a big bonanza by laying the foundation stone of 8 pilgrimage projects of Kurukshetra Development Board in Karnal district to be completed at a cost of about Rs 1,177 lakh.

On the occasion, the CM said that Dharmakshetra Kurukshetra is a famous pilgrimage place across the world.

Khattar inaugurated Prithvi Tirth in Balu village at a cost of Rs 86.89 lakh, Raghvendra Dasaratha Tirth in village Agondh at a cost of Rs 112.11 lakh, Mishrak Tirth at a cost of Rs 159.31 lakh in Nissing, Rs 40 lakh in Assandh for Dhan kshetra Tirtha. Rs 229.77 lakh for Anjani tirath, Prokshat Tirath in village Patanpuri at Rs 231.29 lakh, Vedavati Tirtha in village Sitamai at Rs 134.52 lakh and Vyas Sthal pilgrimage at village Bastali at a cost of Rs 183.06 lakh.