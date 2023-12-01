CM Khattar launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra for scheme awareness

CHANDIGARH: In an effort to raise awareness among every citizen of the state regarding the schemes of the Central and state government, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ from Fatehpur Billouch village in Faridabad on Thursday.



Through various programs organised statewide under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, citizens were made aware of government schemes, and concerted efforts were undertaken to ensure that the benefits of these services are directly accessible to the public. The Yatra, commencing from rural areas, is set to traverse all villages and towns across Haryana continuously over the next 50 days. Seventy-two LED vans have been strategically deployed throughout the state to disseminate information to every nook and corner.

As part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, gas connections are being distributed to citizens under the PM Ujjwala scheme, and health cards are being provided to beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. To effectively communicate the government’s achievements and policies, short films on developmental programs are being showcased through vans equipped with films, digital displays, promotional materials, etc. In addition, on-the-spot information is being offered to the public about pension schemes, Aadhar cards, Parivar Pahchan Patra, agriculture, and horticulture. Basic medical services and AYUSH services are also available through stalls set up at public places during the yatra. To motivate the youth, various competitions have been organised for students in every village and ward, with winning students receiving recognition.