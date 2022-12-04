CM Khattar launches pilgrimage portal at Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday launched the Tirth Mitra Portal at the 48 Kos Tirth Sammelan organised during the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav (IGM)-2022.



On this occasion, Khattar called upon the people of the state to come forward for the development and ensure the preservation of our pilgrimages.

"Whether it is a village or a city, where pilgrimages are established, a committee of local people should be formed and a plan for the development of pilgrimages should also be prepared," the Chief Minister said.

Khattar said that the Haryana government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the development of pilgrimages. Along with this, the local people should also contribute to this endeavour of the state government.

He said that priority should be given to all the works being done for the development of pilgrimages.

The Chief Minister said that all the pilgrimages of 48 Kos will be developed. Developing these pilgrimages also increases employment opportunities along with increasing the income of local people. The Chief Minister said that next year onwards, the duration of IGM will be extended to eight days instead of six. This holy festival will start on Sunday and end on Sunday itself.

He also suggested that all pilgrimage centres be given one stall each in the IGM so that they can display the information and story related to their pilgrimages through these stalls.

The CM said that the pilgrimages of 48 Kos are being continuously developed. In 2017-18, an amount of Rs 36 crore was announced for the execution of 27 works in these areas. Besides this, so far, an amount of Rs. 23 crore has been spent on development.

"Of 27 works, 15 have been completed. Work on 6 is still going on and work on another 6 is yet to be done. The government has planned to work on 80 pilgrimages. Along with this, Rs 10 crore has been announced for the development of Pehowa Tirth," he said.

Khattar said that Kurukshetra is a proud place not only in the country but also in the world.