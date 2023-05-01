CM Khattar launches HKRNL Portal

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday launched HKRNL Enterprises Portal which will help industries to raise their demands, while employable candidates can also register themselves and apply for the open vacancy. With the launch of the portal, so far, according to the demand for 6,000 manpower received from various companies, interview offers have been sent to more than 12,000 youths on Sunday.

Expressing gratitude to the CM, industrialists and various industrial organisations who had joined the launch programme virtually said that the industrial association had been wanting for such a scheme or initiative for a long time. With the launch of this portal, industries will get a big relief as it will be possible for them to get hassle free manpower.