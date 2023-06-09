CM Khattar launches first-of-a-kind Integrated Water Resources Action Plan

Chandigarh: Known for being ahead of time, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar who already has numerous endeavours like e-governance, Parivaar Pehchaan Patra to his credit, has now come up with first of its kind biennial Integrated Water Resources Action Plan for 2023 to 2025.



Highlighting the need for such an action plan he elaborated that the total water availability of the state is 20,93,598 crore litres whereas the total water demand is 34,96,276 crore litres making a water gap of 14 lakh crore litres. Khattar said that was deeply concerned and thereafter a water conclave was held recently to discuss the issue. Subsequently, the Action Plan was formulated.

“The plan aims to meet the twin challenges of water depletion and waterlogging. I am confident that the action plan will serve as a roadmap to achieve the targets of water saving and water management in the state,” said Khattar while speaking at the launch ceremony at Haryana Niwas here on Friday.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, JP Dalal also remained present on this occasion.

“All water related departments have come forward and taken the ownership to conserve water through various demand and supply side interventions, which would save around 6.97 lakh crore litres (49.7 per cent) of water in the next two years,” said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that the maximum amount of water used in the agriculture and horticulture sector is 86 per cent and 5 per cent respectively. Continuous efforts are needed to reduce water consumption by adopting water conservation methods, he added.

He further informed that the Agriculture Department has included various measures in the action plan. According to this, 3.14 lakh acres of the area will be covered under crop diversification, which will save 1.05 lakh crore litres (7.6 per cent) of water. Direct seeding of paddy will be done on 4.75 lakh acres and will save 1.18 lakh crore liters (8.4 per cent). 27.53 lakh acres will be brought under conservation tillage to save 0.51 lakh crore liters (3.7 per cent).

Further 0.47 lakh crore liters (3.4 per cent) will be saved by using high varieties on 3.49 lakh acres, 0.35 lakh crore liters (2.5 per cent) of water will be saved by using green manure on 9.73 lakh acres, 0.27 lakh crore litres will be saved by covering 0.43 lakh acres under natural farming A target has been set to save litres (1.9 per cent) of water.

Similarly, Irrigation Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Panchayats Department (including Ponds Authority and Rural Development) and others (PWD, ULB, Forest and Education (Higher, Technical and Secondary) have also given measures for water resources.