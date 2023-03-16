CM Khattar launches DAYALU Yojana

Chandigarh: Taking yet another pioneering step to provide socio-financial security to Antyodaya families of the state Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched DAYALU yojana.

The DAYALU will provide financial assistance which would vary depending on the age of the beneficiary. Also, the scheme will also include an amount of Rs 2 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

The scheme aims to provide financial assistance in case of death (Natural or accidental) or permanent disability in respect of a member of a family having an annual income less than Rs 1.80 lakh as verified in the Family Information Data Repository (FIDR) database. Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas (HPSN) will be the implementing agency for the DAYALU scheme, shared Manohar Lal Khattar while launching this scheme during a programme held at Haryana Niwas.