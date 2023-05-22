CM Khattar launches community policing and outreach programme

Chandigarh: Taking yet another innovative initiative in the direction of public welfare, Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday launched ‘Haryana Uday’, a Community Policing and Outreach Programme from Gurugram. The outreach programme which aims to strengthen community ties and promote better relations between the district administration, law enforcement agencies and the public; will be implemented in the entire state from June 1.



After releasing the calendar of the Haryana Uday programme during the Raahgiri Day event organised at Gurugram’s Sector 79, the Chief Minister said that we can create a safer and more inclusive society by actively participating in this outreach programme, which will be responsive to the needs of its residents.

He urged the citizens to work together and establish communication as public representatives of the districts, in the direction of creating a safe and harmonious society.

“To achieve these goals, the Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police will start community policing and outreach programmes,” he added.

As per the calendar of the Chief Minister’s outreach programme under Haryana Uday, during the month of June, events including Strong/Fitman Haryana, three-day Mahila Bazar in Gurugram, yoga events on International Yoga Day on June 21 will be organised. Apart from this, sports competitions for the age group above 60 years and a three-day Mahila Bazar will be organised in Faridabad during the month of July.

Under the Community Policing and Outreach Programme, Deputy Commissioners will start the outreach programme in their respective districts from June 1. These programmes will include village Jan Samvad/area Jan Samvad, pond cleaning with public participation, music, art and poetry competitions in schools/mohalla sports leagues, tree plantation drives, night stay in villages by IAS and HCS officers of the districts; besides various programmes like Youth Parliament/Village Parliament, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, adoption of government schools for cleanliness and health improvement of students etc.