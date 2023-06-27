CM Khattar launches a state-wide ‘Nasha Mukt’ Haryana campaign, addresses state police

CHANDIGARH: Taking a significant step towards eradicating drug menace, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday launched a state-wide drug-free Haryana campaign at a programme organized on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Panchkul.



Speaking on this occasion, Khattar said that under the drug-free Haryana campaign, the saints and gurus would work closely with the state government to bring those involved in the drug menace in the limelight. Besides this, people would be made aware about the ill effects of drugs so that they do not get addicted.

Khattar said that a multi-pronged strategy should be adopted to break the network of drugs. He urged the people of the state, social institutions and saints and gurus to work together with determination under this state-wide drug-free Haryana campaign to build a drug-free Haryana.

Chief Minister also extended birthday wishes to the children who had their birthdays today and presented bouquets to them. Khattar said that he had never celebrated his birthday, but this year, he decided to celebrate this day by making a strategy to tackle the two key issues of water scarcity and drug menace. He informed that a smartphone app called ‘Saathi’ has been developed to curb the unlawful sale of pharmaceuticals.

In another programme, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the Haryana Police, urging them to intensify their efforts and wage a resolute war against the menace of drugs in the state.

He was addressing SHOs, CIA in-charges, MHCs, and personnel from different police units, including the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), during an interactive session organized at the Indradhanush Auditorium here today. It is for the first time in the country when a Chief Minister directly interact with SHOs, MHCs and IOs on the drug issue.

He announced a maximum 20 daily allowance in a month to all police officials at par with those posted in police stations. He also announced monthly mobile allowance of Rs 200 for Constables and Head Constables, Rs 250 for ASIs, 300 to SIs and Rs 400 for Inspectors. In addition, CM also announced that Rs 3000 per month would be given to munshis of police stations for hospitality purposes.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister launched the Prahari App of Haryana Police. He also unveiled the insignia of

Haryana Police.

and adorned it on the uniform of the Director General of Police, Haryana.

The Inter-State Drug Secretariat has been established at Panchkula, and software ‘Hawk’ has been developed to keep a record of the database of illegal activities. Besides this, an awareness campaign is being run in the State. For this, Mission teams have been constituted from village level to the state level. He said that Sant Samaj have also been urged from time to time to interact with the people and motivate them to stay away from the bad habit of drugs.

The Chief Minister asserted that we could overcome any problem or addiction with self-confidence, courage, and determination. He said doing regular meditation and yoga also helps in staying away from drugs adding that there is also a need to make the children aware of the ill effects of drugs. He said that some Anti-national forces are also involved in spreading the network of drugs. As smuggling of drugs involves a lot of money, some people get involved in such unlawful activities to earn more money. People should refrain from indulging in these activities, he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also administered an oath to the people present on this occasion to stay away from drugs and also encourage others for the same.

Speaking on the occasion, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj said launching the state-wide drug-free campaign today with an aim to eliminate the drug menace shows the commitment of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to make Haryana, a drug free state.

He said that during the meeting with the Chief Minister on May 5, the Saints had assured full support and cooperation to the State Government to make the drug-free Haryana campaign a grand success. He said that the State Government’s Nasha Mukt Abhiyan would be included in the programmes to be organized under the Jio Gita , added Gyananand Ji Maharaj. He said that there are about 152 drug de-addiction centres in Haryana and efforts would be made to start yoga and exercise in these centres.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture, Rajesh Khullar said that the Haryana Government has adopted a multipronged strategy to fight against the drug menace.



“The launch of ‘Haryana Nasha Mukt Abhiyan’ today is yet another significant step of the State Government towards eradicating this menace from the society. I am hopeful that this step would not only give further momentum to the Prime Minister, Sh Narendra Modi’s drug-free India campaign but also help in making Haryana first drug-free state in the country, added Khullar.



Rajesh Khullar said that a study was done in every state and district across the country in the year 2018 to determine the problem of drugs. In the study, 254 such districts were identified where either the problem is severe or was on the verge of becoming serious. These 254 districts also include 16 districts of Haryana. Thereafter the Prime Minister launched the drug-free India campaign from Red Fort on August 15, 2020, and since then, the Haryana government has been working tirelessly to make this campaign a huge success, he added.



Throwing light on the achievement of the present State Government in the fight against drugs, Rajesh Khullar informed that in 2022 only, 6044 drug peddlers, smugglers or retailers were arrested in Haryana. Apart from that, to make these people economically weak, properties worth about Rs 52-53 crore of drug peddlers were also attached. At present, 152 drug de-addiction centres are operational in the state, shared Sh. Rajesh Khullar.



He said that about 9000 teams of 88,000 members have been formed in the State to eradicate drug menace. Apart from this, the Dhakad programme is also being run.

