CM Khattar launches 10 faceless HSVP services

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while inaugurating 10 faceless services of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), said that the services are another important step towards digital empowerment.

He said that it will prove to be a milestone towards providing accessible and user friendly services to the citizens of Haryana. On this occasion, the chief minister also launched a brochure of faceless services.

Khattar said that the objective of HSVP is to provide transparent and citizen centric services through technology and contribute to the overall development and welfare of the state. Allottees can now avail HSVP services from anywhere without any hassle of visiting the estate office. The online platform is accessible 24X7, allowing citizens to easily submit their applications and access services at their convenience.