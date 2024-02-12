CM Khattar interacts with eminent citizens at Jain Bhawan in Panchkula

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that by rising above caste politics, the present government is working for the welfare of the poor, youth, women and farmers. He said that only with their welfare, India will become a developed nation.



Khattar said this while addressing the eminent citizens at Jain Bhawan, Sector 15, Panchkula on Sunday. Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta was also present on this occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at Kalyani Mata Temple in Sector- 15 and gave the message of keeping the religious places clean by cleaning the main gate of the temple.

Khattar said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not only the country’s but also the world’s largest democratic party. There are many political parties in the country but if there is any party that runs democratically then it is the Bharatiya Janata Party. He said that we have unwavering faith in democratic values and the state government is working in the interest of every citizen.

Khattar said that the present state government believes in doing experiments in public interest and thus has made several new experiments for the welfare of the people and to make their lives easier. While initiating changes in any system, few challenges have to be faced, he said while referring to the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) programme.