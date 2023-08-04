CM Khattar interacts with delegation of Tanzania visit

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar today exhorted the industrialists of the State to manufacture products at the local level and also export the same to other countries. This would not only help in increasing the employment opportunities but would also significantly boost the State Export, he added.



Khattar was presiding over a meeting with the members of Haryana delegation who visited Tanzania from July 6 to 12, 2023.a

He said that the State Government has constituted the Department of Foreign Cooperation with a view to make Haryana a global identity and to establish Haryana as a preferred destination for investors.

The Foreign Cooperation Department through its “Go-Global Approach” is continuously working for Socio-Economic development with mutual understandings and cooperation at various levels.

Haryana is the first State in the country to establish a separate department of Foreign Cooperation, he added.

It may be recalled that a high-level delegation led by Additional Chief Secretary, Foreign Cooperation Department visited Tanzania during the 47th Tanzania International Trade Fair 2023 from July 6 to July 12, 2023 along with 50 industrialists, exporters, traders and institutions from various sectors, 6 officers and representatives of 4 Universities of the State.

During the visit, detailed discussions were held between the Haryana Businessman and Tanzania companies to discuss opportunities in various sectors like plywood, agriculture/food processing, automotive, electrical, IT, Metal and Minerals, Textile and Apparel and Education.

Besides, an MoU was also signed between Haryana Foreign Cooperation Department and Tanzania Investment Centre for further strengthening Bilateral economic collaboration.

The Chief Minister said that he also had to visit Tanzania but could not make it owing to some pressing engagements. During his proposed visit, he was scheduled to visit Tanzania Safari also.

He said that the State Government is developing one of the largest jungle safaris in the Aravalli Mountain range of Gurugram and Nuh districts.

This project spread on an area of 10,000 acres will be the largest such project in the world, he added.

While assuring all out support of the State Government to the investors for expanding their trades in Tanzania, he said that the concerned departments would facilitate them in areas of their interest.

He directed the Foreign Cooperation Department to conduct regular meetings with the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) and Tanzania Trade Development Authority to further guide the investors from different sectors. He also asked them to explore the possibilities to start student exchange programs and Faculty Exchange Programs and work towards enhancing the skills of local people and improving their employability.

