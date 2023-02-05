CM Khattar interacts with BPL families in virtual mode, gets feedback

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday interacted with the new Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders in New Delhi through virtual mode. During the interaction, the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and said that by making BPL cards, the Haryana government has shown deep concern for the welfare of poor families. Now, these families will get direct benefits from all the schemes of the government.



Khattar said that the state government is running several welfare schemes for employment, health, education and housing facilities to bring Antyodaya families into the mainstream. The Chief Minister said that for the convenience of Antyodaya families, the work of making BPL ration cards on auto mode has been started in the state. BPL cards of all the beneficiaries have also been made recently.

He said that new BPL families have been added on the basis of the criteria of verified annual income mentioned in the Parivar Pehchan Patra. Online BPL ration cards are being issued to the families having annual income up to Rs 1.80 lakh. He informed that new BPL cards have been issued to more than 29 lakh families across the state.

The CM said that the state government has started Chirayu Yojana to provide free medical treatment facilities to BPL families. Those families whose annual income was less than Rs. 1.20 lakh were included in Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. The state government has increased the annual income limit to Rs. 1.80 lakh for BPL families. With this measure, about 20 lakh new families can avail the benefits under this scheme. Now about 28,89,036 families in Haryana are availing free medical facilities under this scheme. Such families are getting health cover of Rs. 5 lakh annually.