CM Khattar interacts with beneficiaries of ‘Pradhan Mantri SVAMITVA Yojana’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that all villages of the state have been made ‘Lal Dora-free’.



So far, 25 lakh 17 thousand 266 property cards have been finalised in 6,260 villages across the state. Out of these, 24 lakh 51 thousand 613 cards have also been handed over to the owners. Not only this, 4.62 lakh such properties of 3,613 villages have been registered thus far. The Chief Minister gave this information while interacting directly with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri SVAMITVA Yojana through audio conferencing held here on Saturday. The state government had launched the scheme to make the village of the state ‘Lal Dora-free’ on Good Governance Day, December 25, 2019. A month later, on Republic Day, January 26, 2020, Sirsi village of district Karnal became the first ‘Lal Dora-free’ village.

The CM said that the government has launched a campaign to abolish the laws that were prevalent since the time of the British, of which the making village ‘Lal Dora-free’ is also one of them such initiative.

Khattar interacted with 13 beneficiaries who got their property registered, including Ranjit from Bhiwani, Deep Chand from Faridabad, Satish from Gurugram, Chaman Lal Sharma from Ambala, Jagat Pal from Fatehabad, Rajesh from Yamunanagar, Hisar, Balwan from Sonipat, Bijender Kumar, Narendra Kumar from Jhajjar, Rann Singh from Mahendergarh, Singhraj from Palwal, Malkit Singh from Kaithal and Anil from Panipat.