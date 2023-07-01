CM Khattar interacts directly with beneficiaries of ‘Nirogi Haryana Yojana’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Nirogi Haryana Yojana, launched to fulfill the resolve to provide the best health services to the poor and needy citizens, is proving to be highly effective.



So far, a health check-up of 13.70 lakh citizens has been done under this scheme. The scheme aims to detect diseases at the earliest to lessen the burden of treatment costs on the patient’s family, he added.

The Chief Minister was interacting directly with the beneficiaries of Nirogi Haryana Yojana through audio conferencing under CM’s Jan Samvad programme on the occasion of International Doctors’ Day here Saturday.

During the audio conference, the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude towards the CM and said that by running such a scheme, the Haryana government has ensured benefits to the needy. Earlier, any kind of tests were only done when there was pain or any other type of problem in the body.

Khattar said that the government is committed to provide high quality health services to the citizens of the state with the aim of “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah Sarve Santu Niramaya”. Nirogi Haryana Yojana is also a part of Antyodaya Abhiyan.

Apart from improving the economic, social and educational status of the poor, ensuring their good health is also one of our prime goals. With this visionary approach the Nirogi Haryana Yojana was launched in the state by President, Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of International Gita Mahotsav (November 29, 2022).