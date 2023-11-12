CM Khattar inaugurates Sant Namdev Ji two-lane railway overbridge in Rohtak

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar through video conferencing dedicated the ‘Sant Namdev Ji’ two-lane railway overbridge (ROB), ‘Samapar Sankhya-60’ (Kacha Beri Road) to the public on Saturday.



The newly constructed ROB has been built with a budget of more than Rs 47 crore and has a length of 1150 metres and a width of 7 metres.

The new ROB aims to fulfil the demand of providing a relief to the city residents from traffic congestion on the road.

Addressing the people at the inauguration ceremony, the chief minister said that special emphasis was given by the Central and state governments in the past nine years to enhance infrastructure facilities.

The newly constructed ROB is named after the great saint Sant Namdev Ji Maharaj, aiming to inspire everyone passing through it with his teachings and messages. Sant Namdev Ji translated scriptures such as the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, and Mahabharata into Marathi, making a significant contribution to the spread of knowledge, said Manohar Lal Khattar.

He further said that during the present state government’s tenure, 62 railway overbridges have been constructed in the state at a cost of Rs 1,151 crore, and work is going on 50 ROBs.

The state has seen extensive road network development, with 20 new national highways announced, completion of work on 8 national highways, and work in progress on 12 national highways, said Khattar. He said that the Rapid Rail project, with an investment of Rs 70 thousand crore, will provide facilities on the Delhi-Panipat route in the first phase.

The inauguration event was attended by member of Parliament, Dr Arvind Sharma, and former minister, Manish Grover.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Arvind Sharma said that the double-engine government has fulfilled the long-standing demand of the people.