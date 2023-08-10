CM Khattar inaugurates poster (logo) under ‘Drug Free Haryana campaign’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday inaugurated the poster (logo) of the state level programme under the ‘Drug Free Haryana’ campaign launched by the state government.



On the occasion, CM said that a new task force will be constituted under the Nasha Mukt Haryana campaign. The task force would comprise members from all social and religious organisations, government representatives, police personnel, and representatives of concerned departments.

It is notable that Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar launched a state-wide drug-free Haryana campaign to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, 2023.

The state government will provide complete cooperation to the social organisations for smooth conduct of any kind of activities in the state for drug de-addiction.