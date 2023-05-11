CM Khattar inaugurates 46 health institutions

Chandigarh: Taking a step further in enhancing healthcare facilities, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday inaugurated 46 health institutions in 17 districts including 275 bedded Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital at Yamunanagar during the state-level programme to be organised at Yamunanagar.



Taking the vision of ‘Swasth Haryana’ a step further the Chief Minister also announced monthly pension assistance of Rs 2,750 per month to patients suffering from 55 rare diseases like Pompe Disease, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) etc.

Notably, presently, the state government is giving pension benefits to thalassemia, haemophilia, stage-III, and IV cancer patients. However, after today’s announcement 55 rare diseases have also been added to this list and the government has made a budget provision of Rs 25 crore to provide the announced financial assistance.

On this occasion, Home and Health Minister, Anil Vij, School Education Minister, Kanwar Pal and MLA, Ghanshyam Arora and other dignitaries were present.

8,000 patients to get financial benefits

Meanwhile, with this announcement, around 8,000 patients will be able to get financial benefits. Divulging the data about such patients available with the government, Khattar informed that there are 3,000 patients suffering from Thalassemia and Hemophilia, 4,000 stage-III and IV cancer patients and about 1,000 patients suffering from 55 other rare diseases, who will now receive pension.

“These inaugurations and the financial assistance announced for the patients would certainly play a pivotal role in further strengthening the health infrastructure along with providing the best health care facilities to every citizen,” said Khattar.

Yamunanagar gets 275 bedded Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital

With the State Government giving priority to public healthcare, the Chief Minister inaugurated the 275 bedded Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar constructed at a cost of Rs. 100 crore. Besides this, he also inaugurated health institutions in Bhiwani, Karnal, Fatehabad, Rohtak, Kaithal, Faridabad, Palwal, Sirsa, Panchkula, Nuh, Charkhi Dadri, Jind, Yamunanagar, Hisar, Gurugram, Narnaul and Kurukshetra.

These inauguration lists include 1 District Civil Hospital, 2 Sub-Divisional Civil Hospitals, 3 Community Health Centres, 1 Urban Health Centre, 1 Mother and Child Hospital, 8 Primary Health Centres, 15 Health and Welfare Centres and 15 Sub Health Centres.