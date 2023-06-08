CM Khattar holds one-on-one interactions with common man

Chandigarh: To understand peoples’ problems and ensure their prompt effective redressal, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar has started direct interaction with the common man at his residence Sant Kabir Kutir, Chandigarh.

The Chief Minister today interacted with the eminent people of the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency and officials of various departments.

During this, he stated that the government holds such interactions with the public for four to five hours and ensures that during this time, they can freely express their concerns before him and the officers concerned.

“The government’s goal is to make people’s lives happier by resolving their grievances. Officers have also been directed to address concerns and ideas from eminent citizens on a priority basis. The suggestions shared by the eminent people in such meetings are also taken into consideration on a priority basis,” said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that as such interaction programmes raise public expectations. Therefore the officers must make this redressal mechanism more user-friendly.

During the interaction, Khattar also directed to conduct mapping of schools and sports stadiums should be done like the mapping of colleges falling within a 20 km radius was done.

He said that education and sports are a vital part of the overall development of any child. The government aims to open a primary school within a radius of one kilometre, a middle school within a three-kilometre area and a senior secondary school within five kilometres, added Khattar. He said that an initiative has been taken to open libraries in villages with a population size

of 5,000.