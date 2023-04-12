CM Khattar holds ‘Jan Samvad’ programme in Palwal’s Bagpur

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday visited Palwal as part of his Jan Samvad programme in rural areas, where people warmly welcomed him. The Chief Minister sat among the people and discussed various works done in the village.

During the ‘Jan Samvad’ organised in Bagpur village, the Chief Minister announced upgrading the girl’s primary school in the village; besides sanctioning Rs 4.15 crore for Solar Road and Rs 2.10 crore for Bagpur Road.

He said that the government has now entrusted the task of building and maintaining the bus queue shelters to the Zila Parishad and they will construct the same in the village. Also, two new buses would be added to ply from Palwal to Ballabgarh via Bagpur; besides a separate bus will be arranged for girls, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the benefits of the schemes are being given to all through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). In the state, poor families whose annual income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh are being given the benefits of all kinds of schemes through PPP. “The state government would give grants for development works on the basis of population in each village; that is why every person in the village must get his PPP made,” he added.

Manohar Lal Khattar said that new ration cards have been made for 1,328 people in Bagpur village and 1,772 Ayushman cards have been made in this village under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.