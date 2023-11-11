CM Khattar highlights Haryana govt’s commitment to women empowerment

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment through the initiation of several schemes. He also underscored the indispensable role of women in festival celebrations, saying that the festivities are incomplete without their active participation.



The chief minister was speaking as the chief guest at the ‘Dhanteras Mahila Samman Samaroh’ organised at Surajkund, Faridabad on Friday. He extended greetings and best wishes on Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj.

Moreover, he also recalled a significant initiative during the ‘Hariyali Teej’ festival, where about 50,000 women were presented with ‘Kothalis.’ Highlighting the collaborative efforts of the Central and state governments over the past nine years, he stressed the implementation of special women empowerment schemes at the grassroots level to ensure widespread benefits.