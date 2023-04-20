CM Khattar gives job offers to 1,087 candidates through HKRNL

Chandigarh: Amid reports of Haryana’s rising unemployment, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday gave digital job offer to as many as 1087 new candidates who will be engaged through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL).



Congratulating the candidates who have for receiving their jobs letters, Khattar said that absolute transparency is also being ensured in the jobs given through HKRNL, due to which the citizens are very happy.

Divulging the details about the job offers sent today, the Chef Minister said that offers have been sent for the post of 382 Drivers, 92 Ayush Yoga Assistants, 96 Data Entry Operators, 55 Firemen/Fire Drivers and 31 Junior Engineers etc.

The State government objectifies to providing employment opportunities to the members of Antyodaya families on a priority basis under HKRNL so that such families can become economically affluent, said Khattar.

He said that the government was constantly receiving complaints of exploitation of employees hired by service providers under the outsourcing policy, therefore with the objective of providing contractual manpower in Haryana in a transparent manner, HKRNL has been set up. Now, all the contract employees are being appointed through this Nigam.

The Chief Minister said that so far more than 5,600 candidates have been employed by HKRNL. He said that the reservation for SC, OBC etc. categories have also been fully complied with in the employees recruited through HKRNL.