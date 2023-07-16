CM Khattar forms panel on jammed ITO barrage gates

Chandigarh: While taking cognizance of posts appearing on social media and the news received through different mediums about the five gates of Delhi’s ITO barrage being jammed, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed to



constitute a two-member high-level fact-finding technical committee.

The committee will thoroughly investigate the matter and submits its report to the CM within 24 hours.

Two engineers-in-chief have been made members of the committee.

Khattar said that the Haryana government wants to know the truth about the non-opening of 5 gates of ITO barrage with full impartiality. The state government is working promptly in providing relief to the flood-affected people, he added.

The chief minister said that almost all the states of north India have suffered huge loss of life and property

due to floods.

He said that all the state governments should work in solidarity on this issue and refrain from blaming each other as flood is a natural calamity and it has affected many states including Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.